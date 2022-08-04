Karan Johar Leaves Kareena Kapoor Shocked As He Calls Shahid Kapoor Her 'Ex-Husband'

Karan Johar left Kareena Kapoor in utter shock when he referred to Shahid Kapoor as her “ex-husband” on ‘Koffee With Karan’. Kareena’s romance with Shahid Kapoor was quite the talk of the town during the initial years of her career. Shahid and Kareena were together for almost five years and they both were very vocal about their relationship.

The former couple had also made a joint appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan, where they spoke at length about their romance. When Kareena came on the latest season of Koffee With Karan along with Aamir Khan, Karan talked about how she had been a ‘Koffee’ veteran.

“Bebo, you have been on this show so many times. You have come in different stages of your life. Bebo has been with her husband, ex-hus…,” Karan paused before correcting himself, “Not ex-husband, sorry. She’s been with her ex-boyfriend. She’s then been with her contemporary and I have seen you through all these stages.”

Following her breakup from Shahid in 2006, Kareena went public with her relationship with her now-husband Saif Ali Khan, who she met on the sets of Tashan. “A lot happened in the making of Jab We Met and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of went our separate ways… This (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways,” Kareena had told Film Companion in an interview.

During a rapid fire round, when Karan asked Kareena about who would not be invited to Shahid Kapoor’s party, she quickly answered, “Me. I don’t know I’m just saying.”

Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012; Their first son Taimur was born in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, Jeh, on February 21, 2021. Saif Ali Khan has two older children with his first wife Amrita Singh- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will hit the theatres on August 11.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here