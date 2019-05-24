Karan Johar Meets His 'Favourite Couple' Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Filmmaker Karan Johar paid a visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing cancer treatment for a couple of months now in the city.Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.Karan took to Instagram on Friday and shared a photograph of himself along with Rishi and his actresss-wife Neetu Kapoor and called them his "absolute favourite couple of Indian cinema"."My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema. I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them. Strong, resilient and full of positivity! Neetu and Chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love! Thank you for your energy! Love you," Karan captioned the image.Neetu shared the same image and got emotional about Karan's "tightest hug" to Rishi."He gave the tightest hug and the longest kiss and said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. Sometimes, simple words mean so big. Love him Karan," she posted.Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, who was in New York for a stand alone Netflix special with David Letterman, took time out of his schedule to pay a visit to Rishi.Several other Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have also met the veteran actor in NYC.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)