English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Karan Johar Meets His 'Favourite Couple' Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York
Ever since Rishi Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Karan Johar
Loading...
Filmmaker Karan Johar paid a visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing cancer treatment for a couple of months now in the city.
Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Karan took to Instagram on Friday and shared a photograph of himself along with Rishi and his actresss-wife Neetu Kapoor and called them his "absolute favourite couple of Indian cinema".
"My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema. I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them. Strong, resilient and full of positivity! Neetu and Chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love! Thank you for your energy! Love you," Karan captioned the image.
Neetu shared the same image and got emotional about Karan's "tightest hug" to Rishi.
"He gave the tightest hug and the longest kiss and said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. Sometimes, simple words mean so big. Love him Karan," she posted.
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, who was in New York for a stand alone Netflix special with David Letterman, took time out of his schedule to pay a visit to Rishi.
Several other Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have also met the veteran actor in NYC.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Karan took to Instagram on Friday and shared a photograph of himself along with Rishi and his actresss-wife Neetu Kapoor and called them his "absolute favourite couple of Indian cinema".
"My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema. I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them. Strong, resilient and full of positivity! Neetu and Chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love! Thank you for your energy! Love you," Karan captioned the image.
Neetu shared the same image and got emotional about Karan's "tightest hug" to Rishi.
"He gave the tightest hug and the longest kiss and said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. Sometimes, simple words mean so big. Love him Karan," she posted.
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, who was in New York for a stand alone Netflix special with David Letterman, took time out of his schedule to pay a visit to Rishi.
Several other Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have also met the veteran actor in NYC.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- Avengers Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow & Captain America Have a Last Message for You
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results