Karan Johar Mocks Farah Khan's 'Medal-like' Neckpiece; She Says 'It's for Being Your Friend for 25 Yrs'

Karan Johar and Farah Khan have been the best of friends. And who better to roast each other than the closest of friends. So, ahead of Friendship Day, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a video, giving us a glimpse of how brutal they are to each other.

On Saturday night, KJo took to his Instagram to share the video. In it, he mocks Farah Khan’s sense of fashion and calls her a ‘stop sign’ for wearing all red. He even mocks her neckpiece, and says that it looks like a medal, adding that she can’t be getting it for her fashion! Farah is quick to respond and says, “No, it’s for being friends with you for 25 years!” Ouch.

Next, Farah picked on Karan’s shirt that had faces made on it. She says, “Oh my god your shirt. So many faces. You multi-faced. One for successful people, one for not so successful. Is that right?” Karan replies, “I am not partial Farah, please. Otherwise, I won’t be talking to you.” Captioning the video, Karan wrote, “The rapid fire you never knew you needed !!! #karah Video credit- @varundvn.” Check out the post here:

Isn’t it hilarious? Well, most people found it so and several celebs took to the comments section to post a laughing face emoji. One person commented, “Come on already! Just start the YouTube channel. I need longer videos! Y’all are too hilarious, dynamic-duo.” Another wrote, “Bring her to Koffee with Karan 😂😂” Another comment read, “Always sarcastic 😂 loved it.”

Karan and Farah have collaborated after a decade in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. They had last worked together in Student Of The Year, which marked the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. Farah had also made a cameo in the film.

