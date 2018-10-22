English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar: My Mother is a Helicopter Grandma to My Children Yash and Roohi
Karan Johar says his mother Hiroo Johar is in the children’s nursery 24x7 and has become their official nanny.
Karan Johar last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). (Image: Yogen Shah)
That Karan Johar is a doting father to his infant twins Yash and Roohi is no secret. But the 46-year-old filmmaker’s mother Hiroo Johar is even a step ahead—she is a helicopter grandparent to the kids.
In an interview with DNA, Karan revealed, "My mom is a mother-cum-grandparent-cum-obsessive-grandparent. She’s in their nursery 24x7. It’s come to a point that she’s become their official nanny/nurse. She’s a helicopter grandma and she does everything amazingly. I’m the supervisor who gets all the information on them."
Either Karan or Hiroo is always with the children. "Every hour, I get an update, which can be a video or pictures of the two kids. When she’s not around and I’m there, I have to keep her posted. We both have nanny cams attached to our phones,” Karan said.
Karan added that his mother obsesses so much over Yash and Roohi that she has no time for anything else, not even Bigg Boss. “In fact, my mother has stopped watching Bigg Boss and now is watching our own reality show in my children’s nursery. So yes, Bigg Boss has been officially replaced by the nanny cam in my house," he said.
On the professional front, Karan is currently juggling several projects. His iconic celeb talk show Koffee with Karan is back with Season 6. He is also judging reality TV show India's Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. Moreover, he is directing his multi-starrer magnum opus Takht that has Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in important roles.
