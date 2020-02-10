Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer

The chief brand officer and the executive director of Godrej, Tanya Dubash threw a grand bash in Jaisalmer for husband Arvind Dubash’s 50th birthday on February 10. The Le Bal Oriental-themed party was attended by some of the well-known Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia, Rahul Khanna, who co-ordinated in royal attires.

Karan took to Instagram to post some stunning pictures from the party. In the snaps, he is a total debonaire gentleman in an all-black designer outfit, designed by Gaurav Gupta.

He also wished Arvind with a sweet caption and called the host couple the “warmest, loveliest and kindest” people. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director wrote, “My dearest friend Arvind turns 50 today! His wife Tanya and him planned the most spectacular weekend at the gorgeous Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. Love you Tanya and Arvind!”

See Pictures:

Actor and model Rahul Khanna called himself as the Fez Price of Jaisalmer:

Actress and host Neha Dhupia stunned in an Anamika Khanna attire, posing alongside her actor-husband Angad Bedi:

Shahrukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan also shared some casual pictures from the Golden City of India:

