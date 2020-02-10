Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer

The grand birthday party was held at a luxurious hotel, and served as a weekend getaway for all the guests.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
Image courtesy: Instagram

The chief brand officer and the executive director of Godrej, Tanya Dubash threw a grand bash in Jaisalmer for husband Arvind Dubash’s 50th birthday on February 10. The Le Bal Oriental-themed party was attended by some of the well-known Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia, Rahul Khanna, who co-ordinated in royal attires.

Karan took to Instagram to post some stunning pictures from the party. In the snaps, he is a total debonaire gentleman in an all-black designer outfit, designed by Gaurav Gupta.

He also wished Arvind with a sweet caption and called the host couple the “warmest, loveliest and kindest” people. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director wrote, “My dearest friend Arvind turns 50 today! His wife Tanya and him planned the most spectacular weekend at the gorgeous Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. Love you Tanya and Arvind!”

See Pictures:

Actor and model Rahul Khanna called himself as the Fez Price of Jaisalmer:

Actress and host Neha Dhupia stunned in an Anamika Khanna attire, posing alongside her actor-husband Angad Bedi:

Shahrukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan also shared some casual pictures from the Golden City of India:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram