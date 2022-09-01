Karan Johar Offers to Play Cupid for Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur; She Says 'Yes, Let's Hang Out'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar plays a perfect love guru for those friends who shy away from expressing their liking for each other. From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan has reportedly played cupid for many Bollywood celebrity couples.

Now, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, KJo has offered to set Kriti up with Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan said that the chatter of them looking good together came from one of his parties, where people saw Kriti and Aditya “canoodling in a corner.” Kriti appeared on the popular chat show, along with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff.

“We do look good together. You know me I’d never canoodle in a corner,” Kriti responded to Karan’s claim, before adding, “I feel like he’s a really nice guy. He’s good looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other and that’s about it. There’s not been anything else.”

Karan then asked Kriti to say a name (who she would like to date) or make a wish on his Koffee couch, which he also calls “the couch of manifestation”. “This couch is very lucky. It’s happened with Katrina and Vicky. It happened with Ranbir and Alia. If you wish for something, say it on this couch. This couch actually fulfills dreams,” he added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Karan also offered to arrange “the soiree” for Kriti and Aditya. “I have a restaurant in town. We can all go out together and hang out,” he said. To this, Kriti smiled and said, “Yeah, let’s hang out.”

“Yeah, you never know what comes out of it. Tiger, I can do the same for you,” Karan slyly asked Tiger, who has reportedly broken up with Disha Patani. “He is very, very good at this match-making so when we go for this hanging out thing, you also come. We’ll ask him to get someone for you,” Kriti added.

“Sure,” Tiger simply replied. In the same episode, Tiger also addressed his relationship status and if he was dating Disha.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here