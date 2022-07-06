Karan Johar shares a special bond with Alia Bhatt. She made her Bollywood debut under his banner and both of them are integral part of each other’s lives. It is a very emotional time for Karan as Alia is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. When Karan found out that Alia is expecting, his first reaction was to tear up.

“She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with cap. And she told me this. And my first emotion was, tears just came out and Alia came and gave me a hug. I remember saying, ‘I can’t believe you are having a baby’. It feels like your baby is having a baby,” Karan told ETimes in an interview.

Koffee with Karan comes back after 2018 with its seventh edition on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. The format of the show gives you an insight into the personal lives or opinions of celebrities, and it takes a lot to say it out loud on national television. Johar gives credit to his ‘good listener’ trait and his personal equations which help create a space for celebrities to open up.

Talking about how he gets to open up about their personal lives, Karan said, “People need people and that’s how life will be. We’ve been in touch through their highs and lows, through my highs and lows. Whether it’s on birthdays, special days, their releases, big moments in their lives, I’ve always reached out and been there because I’ve been trained to be that person by my parents,” he said.

Koffee with Karan, which started in 2004, has reached its 18th year with its seventh edition. On being asked if he expected the show to have such a long journey, he quickly responded by saying that 18 years ago if he would have been asked this question, he would have called them mad or crazy.

“I am doing one season and I am out of here’. I’ll do it just for fun, banter, calling friends, chatting, literally having a blast doing all that. But now, it has become a household name. Nobody is unaware of it’s existence, even if they don’t watch they know about it,” he said.

