Karan Johar on Being Trolled For Favouring Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan: 'I Was Perhaps Trying To...'

The second episode of the seventh season of the much-talked-about chat shows Koffee With Karan 7 hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar saw millennial stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan spilling some exciting beans on the couch. While many netizens lauded their camaraderie, there are many who slammed Johar for favouring Kapoor over Khan and calling the former hotter and more glamorous.



Addressing the same at the trailer launch of actor Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger in Mumbai, he said, “I have to say it is completely untrue. I was just feeling bad because Janhvi lost both rounds (the rapid fire and the quiz). I was perhaps trying to be nice. In that process, everybody read it wrong. I love both (Kapoor and Khan) dearly. They are wonderful artists and girls. I have known them since they were kids. There is no question of bias.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director further talked about how trolls don’t bother him. “I have no problem with hate. I have a big problem with indifference. As long as you don’t ignore me, I am fine. People can troll me and say whatever they want and I respect everyone’s opinions. I am not here to please the world. I just want to make sure the world knows me,” he asserted.

Johar added that he is elated with the numbers and the views coming his way for the latest season of Koffee With Karan. He stated, “I have been told by Disney+ Hotstar that both episodes that have been aired so far have got massive numbers, so I am just grateful that in the seventh season and after 18 years, it still has such a wide audience.”

The trailer of the pan-India film was released earlier in the day. Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s first film in Hindi. It is also his first film starring Vijay and Ananya Panday.

