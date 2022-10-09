Karan Johar on Discussions of Celebs’ Sex Life, Alia Bhatt in Koffee with Karan: ‘It's a Frivolous Talk Show’

The latest season of Koffee With Karan ended just a few weeks back. This season got mixed reaction, and Karan Johar was criticised by many for always bringing up Alia Bhatt in every episode. He was also called out for discussing the sex lives of the guests in his chat show. Now, in a recent interview, he has opened up about it.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar said, “I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee with Karan makes me happy. Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like ‘Why is Karan talking so much about Alia?’ ‘Why does he talk so much about people’s sex lives?’ And I’m like, actually, I don’t think of these things.”

He further added, “Maybe I’m curious about people’s sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that there are long columns people write and I’m like, ‘It’s just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It’s a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analysed it in long columns and I’m almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyse the show. I wouldn’t give it that much time. I don’t know why they are.”

Koffee With Karan has always managed to grab attention with the revelations that celebs make on the show. On the work front, Karan Johar would be back donning the director’s hat after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here