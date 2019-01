Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show

Koffee with Karan is the one chat show in the entertainment circuit that has been consistently fueling controversies and getting away with it under the garb of harmless fun. However, things have gone a bit too far with one episode in the ongoing season.The episode with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has generated a lot of negative publicity ever since it was aired. The show came under fire and the cricketers were suspended, but the show's host Karan Johar had remained silent so far.Breaking his silence, Karan has spoken about the matter. He has admitted accountability for his show and the views shared on a public platform, meant for mass consumption.In an interaction with ET Now, the 46-year-old filmmaker said, "I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me? It's now gone into a zone which is beyond my control."Karan added, "I have to say and I don't defend myself when I say this. I have to say that the questions that I asked the two boys are the questions I ask everyone, including women. Deepika (Padukone) and Alia (Bhatt) were on the show, I asked them those questions. I have no control about the answers that come my way."Further, talking about what has happened with the cricketers, Karan said, "I regret what has happened to them. And then, there was talk about me actually enjoying the TRP. I don't care about the TRPs."Karan then added that he is not justifying the conversation that happened on the episode. "I am just saying is that I think that perhaps things were said that may have crossed boundaries and I apologise because it was my platform from where it happened. I feel the boys have faced the price for it already," he said.After the show’s telecast, Hardik was swift in admitting fault. He took to Instagram and posted an apology. Following the controversy, Hardik and KL Rahul were suspended from the ODI series against Australia.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.