Karan Johar on Overwhelming Stardom South Stars Enjoy: 'Their Way of Expressing Love Has Been Unique'

South superstars and actors are known to enjoy a massive fan following. Back in the day, stars like Rajinikath, Khushboo Sundar and NT Rama Rao, among others, had temples erected in their honour. The new lot of actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Thalapathy Vijay have succeeded in expanding their fandom beyond borders and have brought in and introduced newer audiences to regional film industries.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is no exception. The trailer of the Telugu version of his upcoming film Liger was unveiled in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. The trailer was met with a thumping response from fans, who erected a life-size poster for Deverakonda prior to the event and showered rose petals on the lead cast of the film.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who produces the multilingual actioner, gave a peek into the exciting trailer event of Liger in Hyderabad. Sharing a video on Instagram stories yesterday, he wrote, “What energy! Hyderabad, you were phenomenal. Mumbai you’re next.”

Later at the unveiling of the Hindi trailer of Liger in Mumbai, Johar spoke about the loyal fandom South stars have and the extravagant love they shower on them. He said, “There’s obviously a very loyal audience that Telugu and Tamil cinema are known to have. Their way of expressing their love has always been unique and literally out there. Their cinema has stayed a certain way to generate that kind of response whereas our cinema took a different path.”

Comparing it to Bollywood actors and the love they receive, KJo added, “But I think that every time we had brilliant actors including the new generation like Ranveer Singh or even Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, there has been a euphoria surrounding them, worldwide. It’s just that the fans have a different way of showing it.”

