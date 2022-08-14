Karan Johar on Revealing Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Relationship: 'But Everyone Knows...'

Karan Johar has responded to criticism surrounding him for revealing personal details of celebrities on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. During a recent interview, Karan spoke out about sharing secrets of celebrities’ relationships without their consent. Karan recently confirmed Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s relationship.

When asked about such claims, Karan Johar told Siddharth Kannan, “But everyone knows about these relationships. I am not making anything up, everyone has seen them together.”

“What is true is true and I suppose everyone is okay with it. I know people think its some kind of big revelation, everybody knows about everyone’s personal lives and they are okay with putting it out,” the filmmaker quickly added.

Bollywood Fan In Europe | News Wrap’ class=’youTubeVideoPlayer’ data-youtube-category=”>

In her debut Koffee With Karan episode, Sara had confessed she had a crush on Kartik. Soon after, they signed Love Aaj Kal and rumours did the rounds that they dated. It was then reported that around the release of their film, the couple broke up. However, none of the actors confirmed the reports.

When Sara again made an appearance on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker-host reminded her of the confession and pointed out that all the love confessions on the couch have reached fruition. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen,” Karan pointed out to which Sara replied, “Yeah,” confirming the relationship.

When Karan proded her to name an actor she wishes to date now, Sara shied away from naming a star. However, she went on to name Vijay Deverakonda but not before ensuring that she is only joking. Later in the rapid-fire round, Janhvi and Sara seemingly confirmed that Vijay is dating his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here