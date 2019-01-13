Karan Johar on Trolls: It's Important to Read the Good, the Bad and Turn Your Face from the Ugly

Filmmaker Karan Johar reads everything being written about him on social media and says he finds strength from the praise and the criticism."All the praise, all the criticism somewhere makes you stronger. I read a lot of criticism and wake up to abuse sometimes and wake up to the nasty things they write about me but some of the things they write are actually true," Johar said."When they criticise you, they are coming from some place of information that you must also have about yourself. Hence, it's important to read the good and the bad and sometimes just turn your face from the ugly," he added.The filmmaker expressed his way of handling social media while talking to actor Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khattar during an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6.On handling the negativity on social media, Shahid said, "I actually don't find it a pressure at all. I have made peace with it. I give it as much importance as is necessary."But Kapoor added he didn’t pay attention to damaging comments because they end up messing with his head.Koffee with Karan Season 6 airs on Sunday on Star World.