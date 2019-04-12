English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar on Will Smith's Cameo in SOTY 2: You Will Have to Wait and Watch
Speaking at the trailer launch event of 'Student of The Year 2,' filmmaker Karan Johar said refused to confirm Will Smith's much hyped cameo appearance.
Karan Johar. (Image: Instagram)
The highly anticipated trailer of Karan Johar's film Student of The Year 2 has finally released today, much to the delight of the audience. While the trailer was a joyride for people, who might have encountered a bit of a nostalgia seeing the three students -- Tiger Shroff, and debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday -- it did not go amiss that the makers deftly chose to avoid any footage that might show the much-hyped cameo of Hollywood star Will Smith.
See Student of The Year 2 trailer here:
Speaking at the trailer launch event, producer Karan was confronted with the question about Smith featuring in the film. Karan clearly stated that Smith was in India to shoot for a special episode for his show Bucket list and that his association with SOTY 2 could be a possibility. However, the filmmaker did not confirm it outright.
He said, "Will Smith was here to shoot for his Bucket List programme. Ironically we were shooting for SOTY 2 then. And I have known Will for some time and hence we were thrilled to have him but if he is there in the movie or not, you'll have to wait and watch."
On the other hand, there is also speculation that the original cast of Student of The Year (2012), Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will also feature in the film at some point. Going by Karan's statement, the audience will have to wait till May 10 to get answers to these cameo questions.
Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of The Year 2 will debut in theatres on May 10.
