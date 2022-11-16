Karan Johar Once Signed Cheque With ‘Lots of Love’, Recalls Yash Johar's Reaction

Karan Johar recently opened up about how clueless he used to be with finances and shared an incident with Twinkle Khanna on her talk show Tweak India, describing how he used to sign the cheques with ‘lots of love’ that left his father Yash Johar angry. It was after the death of Yash Johar that Karan Johar took over the company and became the owner of Dharma Productions. During the conversation with Twinkle, Karan mentioned that prior to this, he was completely clueless about the funds and finances. He opened up about an incident and said, “I had come from my first award show and I had signed quite a few autographs, rather enjoyed doing it. Those were non-selfie days. I came back to the office and he asked me to sign a few cheques. I had signed ‘lots of Love’ on the cheques. So my father barged in and said, ‘They don’t want your love, they want your money.'” He further added that he was so used to signing autographs, that he ended up signing the cheques with lots of love too.

He shared that after the demise of his father, he sat at his office and met his Chartered Accountant for the first time. During the chat, Twinkle accused Karan of still being bad with finances, to which the filmmaker responded that he knows and that he got ‘lectured’ by Twinkle’s husband, Akshay Kumar about it as well. He said, “Ask your husband and he will tell you. I got a lecture from him three days ago.”

Previously too, Karan had shared that he has no idea about his bank balance and the finances of Dharma Productions. In fact, that side of the business is handled by his childhood friend and business partner, Apoorva Mehta. The filmmaker is currently working on his next venture Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

