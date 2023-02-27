Karan Johar 'Overwhelmed With Love' as Dharma Movies Shershaah, Brahmastra Win Big at News18 Showsha Reel Awards

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards recently honoured the noteworthy films and directors for their contribution in showbiz for the past year and a half. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who attended the awards, penned a gratitude note as several films from his production house Dharma bagged multiple titles. While Karan himself accepted the Best Film award for Shershaah, Ayan Mukerji won the best director award for Brahmastra.

Stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, from the Dharma Productions’ films, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, were also among the winners. Kiara Advani was declared ‘Star Of The Year’ with four big releases, Shershaah, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Govinda Naam Mera. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra won the Best Actor award for Shershaah.

Taking to social media, an elated Karan Johar wrote, “Overwhelmed with the love as @dharmamovies wins big at the #ShowshaReelAwards!!! Big hug and love to all our teams, what a start to the year!!!♥️♥️♥️."

Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul were honoured with the Best Supporting Actor and Best Performance in a Comic Role, respectively, for Jugjugg Jeeyo. Bhumi Pednekar won the Break Through Performance Of The Year. The award ceremony also marked Sidharth and Kiara’s first appearance as husband and wife.

Karan also gave a glimpse of his outfit which he wore for the awards. Wearing black and bling from head to toe, he said, “I feel like sequins are my soul mate! I feel like singing “lag ja gale” whenever I see sequins… that’s it the search ends! This is my future eternal lover!"

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded affair. Several celebs were present for the extravagant event. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, and many others were in attendance. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

