Karan Johar Pens Long Note on Rishi Kapoor, Calls Him 'Romance of Indian Cinema'

The original chocolate boy of the Hindi film industry, Rishi Kapoor shined above all in terms of age-defying songs and his romantic streak. Following his death on Thursday morning, Bollywood has retracted a step in grief.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is not behind. The Student of the Year maker wrote a long goodbye note to his “favourite Rishi Kapoor” on Instagram.

From throwing a fit to watch Rishi’s movie Duniya Meri Jeb Mein at 7 years of age to cast the star under his own direction, Karan recalled his memory of the actor.

“The very handsome, the exceptionally charming, the eternally romantic Rishi Kapoor… my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom..” wrote an emotional Karan.

He recalled “nearly fainting” when he “finally” met the star of his dreams in Cochin on the sets of Yash Johar’s 1984 movie Duniya. “I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at,” he said.

“Today I feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never” wrote the filmmaker.

Karan Johar signed off expressing his love for the late actor and saying that his “legendary legacy” will live on.

