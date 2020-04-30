MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Karan Johar Pens Long Note on Rishi Kapoor, Calls Him 'Romance of Indian Cinema'

Karan Johar Pens Long Note on Rishi Kapoor, Calls Him 'Romance of Indian Cinema'

Karan Johar took to Instagram to write an endearing obituary for his 'favourite actor' Rishi Kapoor after the evergreen actor passed away in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a prolonged battle with leukaemia.

The original chocolate boy of the Hindi film industry, Rishi Kapoor shined above all in terms of age-defying songs and his romantic streak. Following his death on Thursday morning, Bollywood has retracted a step in grief.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is not behind. The Student of the Year maker wrote a long goodbye note to his “favourite Rishi Kapoor” on Instagram.

I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of “Duniya meri Jeb mein”...it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor...it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her....I threw such a tantrum because i couldn’t bear the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film...the parents finally succumbed...i went ....with stars in my eyes...like i had every time I saw him on celluloid...he was my HERO! The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR...my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom.....doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends...and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA...I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at....when i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot ... a major childhood dream was actualised ....today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR!❤️❤️❤️

From throwing a fit to watch Rishi’s movie Duniya Meri Jeb Mein at 7 years of age to cast the star under his own direction, Karan recalled his memory of the actor.

“The very handsome, the exceptionally charming, the eternally romantic Rishi Kapoor… my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom..” wrote an emotional Karan.

He recalled “nearly fainting” when he “finally” met the star of his dreams in Cochin on the sets of Yash Johar’s 1984 movie Duniya. “I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at,” he said.

“Today I feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never” wrote the filmmaker.

Karan Johar signed off expressing his love for the late actor and saying that his “legendary legacy” will live on.

