Karan Johar Planning to Remake Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 1994 Main Khiladi Tu Anari

If reports are to be believed, director-producer Karan Johar is in plans to remake the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari which starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles.

According to a report in Tellychakkar, Karan Johar has acquired the remake rights of the movie and wishes to bring a modern version of the bromance story with a fresh cast. Siddharth Malhotra is being considered as one of the actors while the search for the parallel lead is on. The same report states that Karan plans to take the movie on floors by the second half of 2020.

Director Punit Malhotra, who helmed the director’s hat of other Dharma movie such as Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, I Hate Luv Stories and the most recent one being Student Of The Year 2 is being considered to direct the remake.

Interestingly, in an earlier interview, Saif Ali Khan had denied the possibility of a sequel of the movie. He said, "Actually, I was talking to somebody from the press, and we were talking about sequels becoming popular these days, and I remember when we did Main Khiladi Tu Anari, I don't know how many years ago, I had said, 'We should make a sequel'. Everybody said 'No, how can you make the sequels, it's not a very good idea."

He further told the reporters, "So then somebody asked would you make a sequel to Main Khiladi Tu Anari and I thought why not, we have been open to making it, but I don't think there is any such plans and I can probably for sure tell you that it won't happen."

The Akshay Kumar- Saif Ali Khan starrer was an action-comedy and went on to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing movies of the year and tuned out to be a box office success.

