Karan Johar Plans To Show Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To His Kids Yash and Roohi, Says 'They Don't Know I Am a Filmmaker'

Last Updated: July 10, 2022, 10:39 IST

Karan Johar with his children Yash and Roohi Johar

Karan Johar shared that he doesn't think his kids are aware of his profession and revealed that he plans to to show them his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar often shares adorable pictures and videos on social media with his kids, Yash and Roohi. Anybody who follows KJo on Instagram must have spotted the children even on his Instagram live sessions. However, do you know that Yash and Roohi and not yet aware that their father is a filmmaker?

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Karan shared that he doesn’t think his kids are aware of his profession. He revealed that he plans to show them his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they get a little older. On being asked if Yash and Roohi have seen any of the Koffee With Karan episode, Karan said, “They know of the existence, because they’ve seen the images. They’ve seen some here and there when it comes on TV, and they’re sitting in the room and they watch it. They are not quite sure what it is, but they know there is something attached to me called Koffee With Karan. They know about it.”

