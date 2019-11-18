Take the pledge to vote

Karan Johar Posts Adorable Pic with Twins Roohi, Yash from Aaradhya Bachchan's Birthday

Karan Johar recently posted an adorable picture with his twins Yash and Roohi as they attended Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party, hosted at Jalsa. In the picture, we can see Yash hiding his face, which made Karan take a dig at his own camera-friendly nature.

Updated:November 18, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Karan Johar is a proud father to twins Roohi and Yash, who were born through surrogacy. The two-year-old toddlers are adorable and often win hearts of thousands of Karan Johar's fans when they make an appearance on this Instagram. Recently, Karan posted a picture with the twins from Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday and teased Yash's camera shyness.

In the picture posted by Karan, we can see Roohi in a white dress posing for the camera, whereas Yash, in a Fendi hoodie hiding his face. “My son is camera shy just like me!!!” the filmmaker wrote with wink emojis, taking a dig at his own poses in front of the camera. The picture saw a lot of Bollywood celebrities leaving heartfelt comments. Abhishek Bachchan commented, “cutest” whereas his sister Shweta wrote, “Love bugs all three.” Diana Penty called them “angels” and Kajol left heart emojis on the picture.

In his tell-all memoir The Unsuitable Boy, Karan had written about the premature birth of Roohi and Yash. Talking about the heartbreaking time, he wrote “My children were born two months premature and worryingly underweight. Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank. Knowing that there were complications with my babies’ birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were. Thankfully, I had a great support system. Roohi and Yash were in the hands of the most competent and patient doctors. Something that had its roots in an ordeal soon turned into an experience that I will never forget.”

