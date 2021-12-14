Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on K3G's 20th Anniversary, Shares Iconic Moments of SRK, Kajol and Others

20 years ago, when Karan Johar had released his directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, he probably didn’t anticipate that the film would go on to be an important part of our pop culture. On its anniversary, the filmmaker took a walk down memory lane and shared with us his feelings and emotions on the film. Karan shared the most popular stills from the film, along with behind the scenes stills, accompanied by his voice over. He explained that the film became a part of pop culture as the dialogues became a part of everyday conversation and the scenes were beautifully conceptualised. He talked about the fashion trends that the film set which exists even today, and the songs which are popular to date.

He then revealed the true challenge was to justify the icons who were cast in the film. “The icons that I was bringing together on celluloid Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan - the living legends and the eternal duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol - who are dearest to my heart since my very first film. And the trendsetters of that era Hrithik and Kareena and even today,” he said.

He also gave a shoutout to the people who were behind the camera- from choreographer Farah Khan to production designer Sharmistha Roy, costume designer Manish Malhotra and cinematographer Kiram Deohans.

The video ended on an emotional high when Karan included an old clip of his late-filmmaker father Yash Johar, where he said that the caption of the film, “it’s all about loving your parents" was the most beautiful gift anyone could give him.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes…it’s all about loving your…family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!❤️❤️"

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was written and directed by Karan Johar. The songs were composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya, and Aadesh Shrivastava. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham tells the story of a family with Amitabh Bachchan as a patriarch. Issues arise after his elder son (SRK) marries a girl (Kajol) he doesn’t approve of.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.