Karan Johar's 'Biggest Blockbuster Ever' Features SRK, Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia and Ranbir

Karan Johar is the one person in the entire Hindi film industry who gets along with almost every actor. In fact, several Bollywood stars have often said that he is genuinely a good friend to most. And on Wednesday evening, the filmmaker finally gave us the proof of it. Taking to Instagram, KJo shared an epic picture of him along with Bollywood's biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.In the picture, the stars look super happy as they pose for the photo of the year. Ranbir has his arms around rumoured couple Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and Karan are twinning in the red. Needless to say, the picture sent the Internet into a frenzy. It has already garnered over 2 Lakh likes."The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!" Karan captioned the picture.Recently, Karan announced his next directorial venture – a film titled Takht which boasts of an A-lister cast and a massive ensemble line-up with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor among others.His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was also a multi-starrer film including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This is the first time when the filmmaker, who is known for his love stories, will try his hands at helming a period drama.Takht will go on floors next year and will hit theatres in 2020. The film has already evoked curiosity among Bollywood fans, with many claiming it to be the most anticipated film of 2020.