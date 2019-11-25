Karan Johar Proudly Flaunts his 'Zoya Factor' as Director Enjoys Days in NYC Ahead of The Emmys

This year, Bollywood is ecstatic to have received a number of nominations at the International Emmy Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 25 at the Hilton New York Hotel. Closer to the day, Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar landed in NYC for the big day. Three Indian projects, including Sacred Games, Lust Stories and The Remix, are a part of this year's nomination line-up.

Ahead of the big event, Karan Johar took time out to share pictures with his Lust Stories co-director Zoya Akhtar in Instagram stories. He captioned it, “Zoya Factor.”

The Lust Stories director also shared his solo pictures on Instagram. He captioned them, “Countdown to the international EMMY’S in NYC! We are ecstatic to be nominated for #luststories!”

A lot of friends applauded Karan and wished him luck for the nominations, including Sussanne Khan, Badshah, Mini Mathur, Farah Khan, and Kabir Khan. He also took time out to meet Sara Ali Khan, who is currently enjoying a vacation in New York.

Earlier, on Sunday, actress Radhika Apte, who has received a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category, showed off her "nomination medal" before the event. The nominations for the same were announced earlier in September. A total of 11 categories were included from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA.

