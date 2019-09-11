Courtesy of its popularity and the grandeur of the show host, Kaun Banega Crorepati has a major fan following amid the Bollywood fraternity as well. Karan Johar is one such fan of the show and late last night, Karan was watching it and guessing answers like everyone else. However, the filmmaker did reveal that he knew the answer to the Rs 1 crore question that was being played for by one of the participants in the show.

19-year-old trainee pilot Himanshu Dhuria, from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh sat on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan and played for Rs 1 crore on Monday. In this, Himanshu became the second contestant in the season of KBC to attempt Rs 1 crore question.

Excitement ran high, but not being sure about the answer, Himanshu quit with Rs 50 lakh in his account. Later, Karan tweeted the image of the Rs 1 crore question and claimed that he knew the answer to it and added that Ranveer Singh would know too. Coincidentally, the Rs 1 crore question that Karan knew the correct answer to relates to his upcoming film Takht, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Check out Karan's tweet here:

A period drama set in the Mughal era, Takht is the story of two warring brothers. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

According to Karan, at it’s core, Takht is the story of two brothers— Dara and Aurangzeb.

“It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about. I can’t wait to get into the prep mode which I’ve already started off,” Karan had said about Takht during an interaction.

