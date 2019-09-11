Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh Knew Answer to Rs 1 Crore Question on KBC, Faisal Khan Goes Bald After Surgery

Research for his upcoming film Takht would've make Karan Johar a winner of Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati, if he'd competed this year. After 19-year-old trainee pilot Himanshu Dhuria, from Raebareli, quit with Rs 50 lakhs in his account as he was unsure about the answer to the question for Rs 1 crore, Karan posted on Instagram that he and his Takht lead star Ranveer Singh both knew the answer.

Read: Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh Knew Answer to Rs 1 Crore Question on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Courtesy Takht

After suffering an injury, Faisal Khan had to bid adieu to Nach Baliye 9. While shooting for Chandragupta Maurya, the dancer-actor severely injured himself, following which, he had to undergo a surgery. Post surgery, Faisal sharing a picture of his new, bald look, and wrote on Instagram, "I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a Survivor, I am a Warrior."

Read: Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Makes Bold Statement Post Surgery, Goes Bald and Says 'I'm a Warrior'

Actress Swara Bhasker visited one of Mumbai's biggest Ganesh pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja, in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. But little did she know that she would have to return home barefoot. Swara's footwear went missing at the pandal.

Read: Swara Bhasker Visits Lalbaughcha Raja for Darshan But Ends Up Losing Her Shoes; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 has started gathering steam as it it speculated that the reality show is returning in September end. Latest reports states that this time around a female voice will join in the show as an instructor, leading to the contestants being led through their time inside house by not one but two voices.

Read: Female Voice To Join Bigg Boss as Instructor for Contestants on Season 13?

Ranvir Shorey has been nominated for Best Actor (Comedy) category at the second edition of iReel Awards for his role of Kalpesh Patel in Metro Park, which is all about the lives of the Indians living abroad. Even though Ranvir has been in the movie business for nearly two decades, he says web shows are giving him better and more opportunities to explore himself as an actor.

Read: iReel Awards 2019: Web Shows Give Me Opportunity to Play a Part Properly, Says Ranvir Shorey

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.