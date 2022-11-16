Karan Johar Reacts To Being Called ‘Sima Taparia of Bollywood', Says ‘I Take On The Responsibility…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar takes the credit for being Bollywood’s matchmaker, and he himself has oftentimes agreed to play the role of ‘cupid’ in the lives of several actors in the film industry. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director, in his recent interview, talked about why matchmaking in the industry feels like an agenda to him. He also recalled introducing filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapoor to Vidya Balan. He also shared that once his father, Yash Johar, played cupid in Waheeda Rehman’s wedding to Kamaljeet.

During a conversation for Tweak India, Twinkle Khanna told Karan Johar, “You are the Sima aunty of the movie business. You keep doing this matchmaking and your father did the same thing. When I was speaking to Waheeda Rahman, she mentioned that your father fixed up her marriage, it’s some genetic pre-disposition to get people together.”

For the unversed, Waheeda Rehman married Kamaljeet in 1974. Both met on the sets of their film, Shagoon (1964) and fell in love. She has two children- Sohail Rekhi and Kashvi Rekhi, both of them are writers now.

Agreeing with Twinkle, Karan recalled how he introduced filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur to Vidya Balan who are now married. “I take on the responsibility like I have to do it. It just makes me very happy to do it. It’s like one of the agendas in my life. Vidya (Balan) called me the other day. It was her 12th anniversary, and I had introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. I was so touched by this call, more than any feedback for a film,” he added.

KJo refused to share any more details when Twinkle urged him to talk about his recent matches. “I don’t think they would like me to go public with that information. Contrary to public opinion, there’s a lot that I keep secret to myself,” Karan ended the topic.

It is ironic that Karan who is playing a matchmaker for several stars in the industry has been single for many years. The 50-year-old filmmaker also shared that he doesn’t want to be accountable to anyone new in his life, besides his mom, Hiroo Johar and his twin kids—Yash and Roohi.

On the work front, Karan Johar very recently ended the seventh season of Koffee with Karan on September 29. He is also working on his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is going to release next year. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. He is returning to full-fledged film direction after 6 years, his last being the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In between, he directed short segments in the anthology films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

Read all the Latest Movies News here