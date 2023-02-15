Karan Johar Reacts to Reports of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Signing a 3 Film Deal With Him

Ever since Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot, reports have been doing the rounds that the Shershaah couple has signed a three-movie deal with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. However, a source close to the production house refuted the report and said that Sid and Kiara are close to Karan and the latter doesn’t need to ‘bind’ them in any contract.

ETimes quoted the source as saying, “Sid and Kiara are very close to Karan Johar. He doesn’t need to bind them in any contract. All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them. The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now?"

The publication also reached out to the filmmaker who replied, “Not at all."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a close-knit ceremony. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta were among the few who attended the ceremony. The couple also shared a joint post on social media after tying the nuptial knot. The caption wrote, “’Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead”.

Take a look at the post below:

The couple also held a reception for their friends and celebs at St Regis Hotel, Mumbai.

Talking of Karan Johar, the filmmaker will be making his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 28 July this year.

