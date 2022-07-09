Karan Johar Recalls Father Yash Johar Didn’t Think Him Dancing to Jaya Prada Songs was Strange: ‘He’s Proud Of It’

Karan Johar is one of those rare people who is different and proud of it. He does not refrain from being himself, despite all the criticism coming his way. Now, as the latest season of Koffee with Karan is out, Karan opened up about his father Yash Johar in while promoting the show.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Karan Johar revealed how his father never saw it as something strange that as a young boy, he wanted to dance to Jaya Prada’s songs. He said, “He was a very very progressive thinking and a very open-hearted, large-hearted man. He never made me feel like I was different from anybody else.”

He was around 8 years old when he watched Sargam and was obsessed with the ‘Dafli Wale song’. Karan said, “I remember when I saw Sargam, I was eight years old and I used to dance to ‘Dafli Wale’, he was so proud of it. He used to make me dance in front of his friends and never once thought that it was strange that his eight-year-old son is dancing to all of Jaya Prada’s movements.” He also added, “He was just proud of me. I hope he is proud of me wherever he is today.”

Earlier, talking to News18, Karan Johar had said that Ranbir Kapoor is frightened to appear on the show. He said, “Ranbir genuinely feels that if he comes on the show, he will land in trouble. He says that the show haunts him for many years (laughs). There are some actors who are private people and don’t want to come and I am absolutely fine with it. I have heard many yes’s and no’s so I am okay with it because many people are aware of the format of the show which is invasive and I do ask certain questions about their personal lives and professional insecurities. There are many leading star who feel awkward to talk about this. So I don’t want anyone to come who is uncomfortable.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.