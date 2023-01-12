Karan Johar Recalls Receiving 6-Page Letter from Dad Yash Johar Saying Whom He Can Trust And…

Karan Johar is one of the biggest film producers in the industry. His father, founder of Dharma Productions, Yash Johar was also one of the most renowned filmmakers of his time, and KJo often shares fond memories of his father on social media and in his interviews. Recently, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director recalled receiving a business letter from his dad, four days after the latter’s death. The 6-page letter, which he referred to as Bible, consisted of detailed information about mutual funds, investments, bank accounts, and even whom to trust.

KJo shared that he received the letter from a family friend, who told him that the letter was only because Yash knew Karan was clueless. He said he was worried and scared. Karan also said that while alive, his father would never have the conversation ‘as it was too emotional at that time’.

The filmmaker revealed the details of the letter in an interview with Masters’ Union’s Business of Bollywood, Karan said, “The fourth day after my father passed away, we had a prayer meeting and I came back to the office sitting all alone thinking how am I gonna take this company? I don’t even know where my money is? I don’t because my dad did everything for my mom and me. I was totally spoilt, one day I came back from an IIFA award and my father wanted me to sign cheques and I wrote lots of love because I was used to signing autographs, I was that disconnected from finance.”

Karan recalled how the friend gave the letter, and said, “He came with a letter that my father had left behind for me. It was a business letter, it wasn’t an emotional letter. That letter actually said where the funds were in terms of your mutual funds, your investments. He even said these are people you trust these are people you don’t trust. This is how you should take the business forward. It became kind of my Bible. So I took that Bible like five to six pages of detailed things about bank accounts and bank where money is, where property investments are."

Yash Johar died of cancer in June 2004. He produced many films in his career such as Dostana, Duniya, Agneepath, Gumrah, Duplicate and film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho among others.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is donning his director’s hat after a hiatus. His upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the cinemas in April, this year. The film features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt among others in prominent roles.

