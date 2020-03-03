Karan Johar Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Dancing to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in This Throwback Pic

Karan Johar has shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram account. Along with the image, KJo wrote, “Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor‘s sangeet (sic)." He further added, “The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer!” The picture has garnered over two lakh likes and several comments.

Actor Akshay Marwah took to the comment section and said that he remembers the night completely. They were all grooving to the famous song “chaiyya chaiyya”. Actor Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the post and mentioned the date of the event – “7th Dec 1998.”

Karan Johar often shares throwback images on his social media handles. Starting his career with famous romantic movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh , Kajol and Rani Mukerji, he has left an indelible mark in the tinsel town. Currently, the Koffee with Karan host is busy with his upcoming project Takht. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are part of the project. The film will be released on December 24, 2021.

Apart from it, Karan has produced Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer-Sooryavanshi, which is slated to hit theatres on March 24, 2020.

