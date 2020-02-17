Karan Johar Releases Kiara Advani's First Look From Guilty, Trailer to be Out Tomorrow

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced his Netflix project Guilty last year. On Monday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director took to Instagram to share a poster from the film, featuring Kiara Advani sporting a grunge chic look. He also revealed that the film's trailer will be released on February 18.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Kiara Advani...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow."

Talking about the series, Karan had said in a press release, "Today, a filmmaker with an interesting idea has so many avenues to connect with the audience, and Netflix is definitely one of the most exciting among them."

"Guilty is a film that explores a personal, powerful subject where a small-town girl takes on the structures that protect perpetrators of rape," he added.

Guilty will be Karan Johar's fourth collaboration with Netflix. His other three productions were Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and What The Love.

In Guilty, Kiara will be seen as a musician with a mind of her own, a character she has earlier described as the "antithesis" of her character Preeti in Kabir Singh.

Kiara had a fruitful 2019 with two of her films doing well in the box office. One of them was Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor, the other was Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Doshanjh in pivotal roles.

The Kabir Singh actress has several projects lined up for 2020, including Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershaah opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

