Karan Johar 'Relieved and Grateful' after CoA Lifts Suspensions Imposed on Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul

The interim suspension on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has been lifted, much to the relief of not just the two Indian cricketers, but also filmmaker Karan Johar. Pandya and Rahul were suspended by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for their inappropriate comments made on the chat show Koffee with Karan a few weeks ago.In a CNBC TV18 Special on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Karan Johar spoke about the controversy and said he is relieved and grateful that the ban has been lifted."I am so happy to hear that the ban has been lifted. I am so relieved and grateful. They deserved another chance I am glad that the Board has given them this chance," Karan said soon after the lifting of the ban was announced.Since the suspension, under Rule 46 of new BCCI constitution, was imposed on January 11, Pandya and Rahul have already missed four ODIs — three against Australia and one against New Zealand in the ongoing series.When asked whether he felt uncomfortable when the derogatory comments were being made on the show, the My Name Is Khan director said that he did not realise the seriousness of the issue while recording the show."When you are hosting a show, there are so many things going on. Many a times, your subconscious mind shuts down and the host takes over. I wasn't uncomfortable then, and that's a sad thing for me to say."The filmmaker said that he felt responsible and apologetic for what transpired on and after the show."I feel responsible, because those questions were asked by me. If people have found the show offending, I have apologised for that. My show is a frivolous, irreverent, candid conversation. But things went out of hand this time. It did not cross my mind immediately. The boys have paid the price for it," he said."My mother said to me afterwards, maybe you should have thought twice before putting out the show. Maybe I should have. I am the older one, the host. The mistake is entirely mine. I didn't realise it and I'm completely apologetic for that."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.