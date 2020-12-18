Karan Johar Replies to NCB Summons, Denies Drugs Being Consumed at His House Party

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday replied to the summons issued to him by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In his reply, submitted by his lawyer, Johar has denied any drugs being consumed at a party hosted by him at his house on July 28, 2019.

The NCB issued a notice to Johar on Thursday over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at his house party last year. The NCB had received a complaint regarding the video of the party, which was attended by top Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. The complaint was about movie stars apparently seen in a "drugged" state in the video.

NCB sources have confirmed to CNN-News18 receiving the replies via a pen drive that also includes Johar's statement. Besides, officials have also confirmed that they will cross-check and verify his replies. Besides the video, Karan Johar has also submitted additional videos and pictures of the party that are not in the public domain. The NCB has also received a guest list from Johar of other actors who were invited to the party but didn't turn up.

The NCB had summoned Karan Johar under 67(B) of the NDPS Act, which stated that one doesn't require physical appearance but one has to co-operate with the investigating agency.

Meanwhile, after the video of the party went viral, Johar had issued a public statement in connection with that video, saying reports of drug consumption at his party were slanderous and malicious.