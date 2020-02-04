Karan Johar Responds to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Link-up Rumours

Of late, rumours have been rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating each other. The duo sparked off link-up rumours when a picture of them along with a chef, at a Diwali dinner went viral on Instagram last year.

Since then, adding fuel to the fire, the two have been spotted on several dinner dates and leaving a couple of parties together. On Monday, at the trailer launch of Karan Johar's new production Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Vicky was asked if the Dharma productions head, who has played cupid for many of his celebrity friends including Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, tried to set him up with anybody in Bollywood.

But Karan interrupted the reporter, saying, "Excuse me ma'am, since when have you made me shaadi.com? I'm a good filmmaker and producer but I'm not a matchmaker. I don't interfere in other people's personal lives."

Vicky quipped that he has only met one girl, referring to the ghost in the movie, and said that people should watch the trailer to know it. When prodded further, Karan chimed in saying, "Aap iss trailer ko BAAR BAAR DEKHO (Watch this trailer again and again)."

Karan's emphasis on Baar Baar Dekho has been picked up as what people are calling "a hint" that Vicky and Katrina are indeed together. For the uninitiated, Katrina has starred in a film titled Baar Baar Dekho, wherein she plays the role of an artiste Diya, who wishes to get married to her longtime boyfriend Jai, played by Sidharth Malhotra.

Almost a year ago, during his appearance on Karan's popular chat show Koffee With Karan, Vicky had admitted that he was extremely fond of Katrina and even liked her. At that time, Karan had mentioned that Katrina also complimented Vicky that had left the Uri actor blushing.

Most recently, the duo was spotted at producer Aarti Shetty's house in Mumbai, which led to speculation about the two teaming up for a film.

Moreover, Katrina has Sooryavanshi coming up with Akshay Kumar, and this would be their eighth film together. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama is all set to release on March 27, 2020. Vicky, on the other hand, also has Sardar Udham Singh releasing on October 2, which will be followed by Karan Johar's Takht and Meghna Gulzar's drama on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

