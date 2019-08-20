Take the pledge to vote

KJo Reveals He Apologised to Shabana Azmi for 'Most Politically Incorrect Film' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar opened up about the film while delivering a chat about 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, to celebrate 20 years of the blockbuster.

IANS

August 20, 2019
KJo Reveals He Apologised to Shabana Azmi for 'Most Politically Incorrect Film' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Image credits: Dharma Productions / YRF
Filmmaker Karan Johar made his directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film continues to be a fan favourite, but the director feels the romantic-drama is the most politically incorrect film.

"KKHH is the most politically incorrect film. I remember (actress) Shabana Azmi saw the film somewhere in the UK and she called me. She was aghast," he recalled, adding: "She told me, 'what have you shown? That a girl has short hair, so she's not attractive, and now her hair is long and she's pretty? What do you have to say to this?' I said I'm sorry. She said, ‘what? that's all you have to say?' I said yes because I know you're right."

Karan opened up about the film while delivering a chat about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, to celebrate 20 years of the blockbuster.

He has come a long way since then. As a producer, he has supported films such as Raazi and 2 States that highlight the strength of female characters.

"We get less credit for the kind of films we make now or produce. We are still tagged only as mainstream, which isn't true," he said.

