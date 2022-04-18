Karan Johar Reveals How He Ended Up with Henna on His Face at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi Ceremony

Karan Johar recalled an interesting incident during Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony on the reality show, Hunarbaaz. In a clip shared by Colors, the filmmaker was seen describing the whole comedic debacle animatedly. He was prompted by Bharti Singh, the host, in the presence of Mithun Chakrabothy and Parneeti Chopra, who are judges alongside Karan Johar, on the show.

Karan narrated, “I want to say what happened to me at the mehendi ceremony. I had applied mehendi for the first time. I had thought when Alia gets married I’ll apply mehendi for sure. I had already decided that. I am not used to mehendi on my hand and it was very hot too. Maine mehendi laga di aur phir mai apna paseena pochne laga. Mai bhool gaya mere haathon mei mehendi thi, toh saara mehendi jo hai mere sarr pe, mere maathe pe, mere chehre pe lag gaya. And immediately mujhe wash karna padd gaya (I applied mehendi and then started wiping my sweat. I forgot there was mehendi on my palms and it got smeared on my head, forehead, and face. I had to immediately wash it)."

He continued, “Waham Puneet hai, jo Alia ki makeup karti hai toh wo andar chali gayi and mujhe pata nahi kya kya lotion daal dia mere chehre pe. Warna poora henna jo hai na mere chehre pe hota (Alia’s makeup artist Puneet was there and she applied lotion on my face. Otherwise the entire mehndi would have been on my face)." Everyone was reduced to splits of laughter and giggles while Bharti humorously responded, “Thank God unhone thoda makeup kardiya aur utar gaya warna aisa lagta ki kisi dada ne paan khakar…aise kardiya (Thank God she applied makeup or else it would look like someone had eaten betel leaf and…)"

On the work front, Karan Johar has his hands full with his directorial project after a long break. Titled “Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani”, the film is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in major roles.

