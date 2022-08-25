Karan Johar Reveals Kiara Advani Replaced Kriti Sanon in Lust Stories; Reason Will Shock You

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor graced the recent episode of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. During the fun episode, Karan Johar made a surprising revelation, saying that Kiara’s role in his Netflix project ‘Lust Stories’ was first offered to Kriti Sanon.

Karan Johar directed a short film in the anthology series that had Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. In the short, Kiara’s character Megha has had orgasm in front of her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and husband. Kiara was praised for her brave performance in the film. However, on the Koffee With Karan, Karan revealed that he had first offered the role to Kriti, but she refused to do it, owing to her mother’s apprehension.

“I had offered it to Kriti Sanon and she said that her mom didn’t allow her. So, I thought now everybody’s moms would stand in a line, not allowing their daughters. I’m like, ‘It’s actually a very empowering story’. It’s about a woman’s right to pleasure,” Karan revealed on the show.

He further said how Kiara eventually landed the role. “I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra’s house. I knew her of course. I knew her as Alia Advani. In fact, her name was fed as Alia Advani on my phone till very recently. I asked her, ‘Can you come tomorrow and meet me? It’s for a short film.’ She came and heard it but I think she was a little zoned out.” Karan said that when Kiara learned that he was directing the short film, she immediately said yes.

TOP ON SHOWSHA



Meanwhile, Kiara also described her first meeting with her beau Sidharth Malhotra at the wrap party of Lust Stories. “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other much before we were actually cast for Shershaah. He was, of course, cast. But him and I started talking in…” To this, Karan Johar added, “So, we (Karan Johar and Kiara Advani) crashed the shoot wrap party of Lust Stories at a friend’s house. And, Sid also came to that party and that’s where Sid and you met for the first time.” To which, Kiara said, “Casually met.”

After listening to this, Shahid Kapoor cheekily said, “Nice that you remember so clearly how you met.” To which, Kiara replied, “Of course, I’ll never forget that.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here