LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Karan Johar Reveals New Character Posters from 'Kalank' Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha

On Thursday, Karan Johar revealed the latest character posters of Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Friday marks the release of new character posters of the female cast-- Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karan Johar Reveals New Character Posters from 'Kalank' Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Loading...
Karan Johar and his team from Kalank is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film before it finally releases on April 17. The Abhishek Varman directorial stars the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Thursday saw new character posters of the male protagonists from Kalank--Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, and today the makers have released two new posters of the leading ladies, Sonakshi and Alia, from the film. The latest posters show a more homely and relatable side of the two actresses.

Sonakshi's Satya is seen wearing a light green coloured saree, with a bindi and vermilion in her forehead, which suggests that she is married. In the background is a big house, where she can be assumed to be living at the moment. After the poster was launched, the actress took to Instagram and wrote, "A role i will always cherish. Satya. #kalank on 17th April!"



Earlier in the day, Alia's new character poster from the film was also revealed. The poster could be considered a sort of a birthday gift from Karan because it happens to drop today, which also marks Alia's 26th birthday. Alia plays the character of Roop in the film. Sharing the poster Karan wrote, "Courage has never looked this beautiful!❤️ Meet the feisty #Roop in #Kalank on 17th April."




Kalank is a period drama set in 1940s India. Self-admittedly Kalank was Karan’s father Yash Johar’s dream project and will hit theatres on April 17.

Follow @News18Movies for mor
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram