Karan Johar Reveals Why Taapsee Pannu Wasn't Invited to Koffee With Karan 7

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 ended with loads of laughter, questions, and accusations. The gist of episode 13 includes Karan’s obsession with Alia Bhatt, the celeb’s sex life, and why Taapsee Pannu was not invited. You might have noticed that celeb’s wives made their debut in season 7 then why not Pannu? Here’s what Karan Johar revealed when the jury members, Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait, asked him.

“A lot of actors who’ve had critical successes over the last two years have not been called on Koffee With Karan yet. One of whom is Taapsee Pannu. Is there some sort of vetting process?” Kusha Kapila questioned Karan. To our utter surprise, Kjo smartly responded to Kapila’s questions. “It’s 12 episodes, you’ve got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that, when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I’ll be sad,” Karan said.

In her Instagram live with Stutee Ghosh of Fever 104, Taapsee Pannu admitted that her sex life was not controversial enough to fetch her invitation from Koffee with Karan. She remarked, “I have a boring life, what will he ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting parts of my life are out in the open. But that’s not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show.” Pannu also expressed her astonishment that a chit-chat show has become a validation for the actors.

In fact, in 2019, Taapsee made a similar comment that she doesn’t qualify to be on the show. On the career front, Taapsee was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s movie Dobaara. The film hit the theatres on August 19. Dobaara was showcased at the London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022 among others. Dobaara is the remake of the Spanish movie Miraj. Taapsee is now ready with another movie Dunki to be released on October 8. The film Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and in lead starrs Shahrukh Khan and Pannu.

