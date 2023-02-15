Karan Johar Reviews the Romantics, Asks Aditya Chopra If He Can Finally Share Their Pictures Now

Karan Johar shared a moving review of The Romantics less than a day after its release. Netflix premiered the docu-series The Romantics, which celebrated the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra in the history of Indian Cinema. While the four-episode series exhibits interviews of 35 celebrated personalities from the Indian film industry, The Romantics became the talk of the town especially as it included Aditya Chopra in the series, marking his first on-cam interview. Teasing Aditya for his first-ever on-screen appearance, Karan asked him if he can finally share pictures of the duo.

Sharing the poster of the series on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Binged watched The Romantics on Netflix by Smriti Mundhra for my alma mater YRF….” He continued by praising Yash Chopra’s vision, and claimed that the “good old fashioned conviction" that the late filmmaker possessed has ‘vanished.’

He added, “I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had…is so lost today for most of us…. Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance … a connoisseur of chiffon, music, and beauty… a maestro of musicals… he was also a pillar of belief and conviction… is there any conviction left today? We are burdened by media commentary… box office opening analytics, research engines (all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish….”

Continuing further, Karan said that the latest docuseries reminded him about “organic and heartfelt” past, which makes him want to go back to that “zone of filmmaking”. Karan added, “I am so deeply inspired by the YRF story… its origin and its journey…. Having learned everything I know from the corridors of the studio I stand blessed and watching The Romantics made me so self-aware … of my strengths and my failings…. Thank you Smriti Mundhra for weaving a narrative out of the archives and actually making an audience go through the many emotional beats through the 4 episodes…just brilliant!”

Karan concluded his post by talking about his friend and filmmaker Aditya, who apart from carrying on the legacy of his late father Yash Chopra, is an extremely private person in his personal life. But The Romantics grabbed all eyeballs as it features him speaking. Karan said, “And finally my Best friend has a face and how beautifully articulate was he!!! Adi does that mean I can post all the images we have shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out??? Just asking…love you Adi congratulations to my dearest friend Uday Chopra for being such a force behind this.”

Helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra and backed by YRF Entertainment, The Romantics features stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan among others sharing their thoughts about the late legendary filmmaker and the YRF.

