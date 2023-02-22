Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, More Praise Natasha Poonawalla’s Candy Dress; Netizen Says 'Looks Like Mushroom'

Socialite and entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla is currently making the headlines for her new outfit. On Wednesday, the socialite and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in a red and white puffer coat couture gown by designer label Moncler. Soon thereafter, netizens and scores of Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, Rahul Khanna and more took to the comments section of Natasha’s post to gush over her dramatic look.

While Bollywood is praising Natasha’s outfit,some social media users admitted there was no denying that Natasha’s outfit was grand and eye-catching, they also joked that she could wear ‘anything in the name of fashion’. The post shared by Natasha sees her different pics featuring her over-the-top look on Instagram as she attended an event in London recently. Along with them she wrote, (paraglider emoji) or Lachina Doll?!" She also shared a video montage of her look on Instagram Reels and wrote in her caption, “Entertaining myself, one look at a time."

Commenting on her photos, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “You are on (fire emoji)." Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “You set the bar baby!" Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor, who styles almost all of sister-actor Sonam Kapoor’s looks, commented, “I mean (heart emoji)." Actor Rahul Khanna wrote, “Peppermint candy!"

Take a look at the post here:

At the same time, fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya shared her edited photos, and wrote, “This is possibly the greatest outfit of all time. Also the most meme worthy!! Mrs Vaccine ate!” The post received Natasha’s reaction as a laughing emoji in the comments section. She is called Mrs Vaccine as she is the wife of Adarsh Poonawalla, whose company Serum Institute of India made a Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield.

Well, this didn’t affect the netizens, who doesn’t seem impress with her outfit. One commented on Natasha’s post, “Looking like a mushroom 🍄 lol 😂," another comment reads, “Fashion or sleeping bag?" Another social media user compared her look to the one sported by actor-director Rishab Shetty in his recent Kannada film, and commented, “Kantara… who." Another one joked about Natasha’s look, “Guest services in the hotel folded the towel a little differently." A comment also read, “Fashion ke naam pe kuch bhi (Anything in the name of fashion)."

For those wondering who Natasha is, she is a socialite and entrepreneur; she is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

