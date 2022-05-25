Karan Johar Rings In 50th Birthday Dancing To Badshah's Jugnu, Cuts Glamorous 3-Tier Cake

It comes as no surprise that Karan Johar rang in his 50th birthday in the most glamorous way possible! The director-producer turned a year older on Wednesday. As the clock struck 12, KJo was surrounded by a few of his best buddies in the industry. These included Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra.

While the stars were spotted making their way to Karan’s home in Mumbai, Maheep and Manish shared pictures as well as videos from the party. The videos revealed that Karan had a massive dinner table arranged for his guests filled with roses and candles placed in the middle. Maheep also revealed that a glamourous three-tier cake was arranged for the occasion.

Another video of Karan dancing at his in-house bar was also shared by the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star. In the video, Karan was seen dancing to Badshah’s hit song Jugnu while everyone around him cheered him on.

Social media is flooded with his industry colleagues and friends sending him wishes on this special day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, and Karisma Kapoor among others also wished Karan on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Karan is hosting a massive birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios. It was also revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand have been roped in to create a memorable meal for the party. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

