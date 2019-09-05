Karan Johar Rubbishes Rumours of Dostana 2 Star Lakshya Belonging to Film Family With New Tweet

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to produce the sequel to 2008 hit film Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. Few months back, Karan had confirmed that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan would be a part of Dostana 2.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to announce that newbie Lakshya would be teaming up with Kartik and Janhvi in the upcoming romance drama.

Check out the post,

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

Karan has just introduced the third “suitable boy’’ to complete the trio. Taking to his twitter and instagram handle, he shared a picture of Lakshya and wrote alongside: Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... Check out the post here,

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

As soon as the Karan made the announcement, the comment section was flooded with queries regarding Lakshya's background. Comments like: "Whose kid is he?", "Are you going to hide his last name so we don't know which star's kid he is?", "I wonder who daddy is", "Whose son is he but?" took over his timeline.

Soon enough, Karan put a full stop to all such speculation by clarifying that Lakshya's family has nothing to do with the showbiz. He tweeted, "Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @Dharmamovies."

Check out the post here,

Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies https://t.co/47i6k0FSFe — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Karan’s instagram post also introduces the internet users to the newly-made profile of the third “suitable-guy” Lakshya with 10.5K followers and one post that has collage of his picture and caption reads: Overwhelmed, grateful & down right EXCITED for this wonderful new beginning! Thank you for this welcome into the #Dharma family, can't wait to get started on #Dostana! @Dharmamovies

