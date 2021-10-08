Karan Johar Rushes to Mannat After Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Denied Bail in Drug Bust Case

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted arriving at Shah Rukh Khan‘s sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra on Friday evening, minutes after the latter’s son Aryan Khan was denied bail by a magistrate’s court in the Mumbai drug bust case. Aryan will spend the weekend in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

Karan has been a close friend to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for several years. It was recently reported that he immediately headed back to Mumbai after he got the news of Aryan’s arrest. Karan was apparently on a getaway abroad.

Salman Khan Visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat; Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty Stand Behind SRK Over Drugs Case

Earlier, Salman Khan and his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh’s Mumbai home to show their support. Paparazzi stationed outside Shah Rukh’s bungalow photographed Salman and Alvira entering Mannat in their cars. Alvira’s visit to SRK’s residence came hours after Salman met with Shah Rukh and his family. Salman was photographed visiting Shah Rukh on Sunday night. The actor, who lives close to Mannat, was among the first Bollywood stars to have visited Shah Rukh after Aryan’s arrest.

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh’s Son Won’t Return Home on Gauri’s Birthday After Bail Denied; Karan Johar Visits Mannat

Several film personalities including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have also rallied in support of SRK over the drugs case. Actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass."

Roshan, who has been a good friend of Shah Rukh, took to Instagram and posted a letter addressed to Aryan. “My dear Aryan, life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great because it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now,” Roshan wrote.

The 47-year-old actor said Aryan should hold on to all his emotions — anger, confusion, helplessness — and allow himself to just be.

