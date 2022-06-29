Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan Left 'Reservation-less' at London Restaurant, This is What They Do

Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs are in London right now and have been updating their fans and followers with posts from their outing. Among them, Karan and Sara had the most hilarious story to share with their followers on social media. Sara shared a video on her Instagram Story section where Karan can be seen speaking to a restaurant server. He asks him, “Is there a table booked in the name of Alia Bhatt?” to which the server answers that there is no booking.

Hearing his answer, Karan further inquires whether there is a booking under her name for four people. When he gives the same reply again, a disappointed Karan turns toward Sara, who tells him, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.”

She captioned the video, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

Meanwhile, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Alia and Karan. In the picture, Alia was seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of chic sunglasses while Karan looked dapper in a comfy sweatshirt and stylish sunglasses. Manish, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black-and-white printed jacket. The pregnant actress was glowing as the trio soaked in the sun. “Taking in the London Sun,” the caption read.

On the work front, Karan Johar announced the seventh season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. The show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. He is also back on the director’s chair for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia and Ranveer Singh.

Talking of Sara Ali Khan, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next and Gaslight.

