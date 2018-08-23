Karan Johar Says Don’t Call Taimur, Roohi Brother and Sister; They May Want to be Together in 20 Years

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi are clearly beloved on the internet. These toddlers might not have learnt how to speak yet but have already got people talking about them.Recently on the filmmaker's radio show, Calling Karan, KJo said he wouldn't mind if something starts brewing between Taimur and Roohi some 20 years from now. Karan was talking about how our societies forces relationships on children as they are constantly encouraged to address other kids as 'Didi' or 'Bhaiya', something which Karan strictly opposes.He shared that often Roohi's nannies ask her to call Taimur 'bhaiya' which he is absolutely against. He says, "I am like, ‘Kyun?’ 20 saal ke baad maybe Taimur aur Roohi saath rehna chahte hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai unka apna. Hum abhi se hi kyun daraar daal rahe hai uss raaste mein?"Apart from Taimur and Johar's twins, celeb kids like Innaya Kemmu, Misha Kapoor and AbRam Khan are all extremely popular on social media. Whenever these kids are out, photographers go on cheering them and click them endlessly. In no time their pictures and videos go viral and netizens just can't seem to have enough.On the work front, 2018-19 is a busy year for Karan Johar. He is working on films like Kalank, Takht, and Student of the Year 2 among others. He will also be back on the small screen with the sixth season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, which is premiering on October 21st.