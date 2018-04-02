Karan Johar Says Fatherhood Won't Change His Filmmaking Style

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a proud father of twins Roohi and Yash, says just because he is a father now, doesn't mean he will make a children's film.Karan made his directorial debut in 1998 with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". The first half of the blockbuster focussed on friends on a college campus.Years later, he made "Student of the Year" that revolved around students played by Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.What about a children's film?"Just because I am a father, I don't think I will be making a children's film. I will make those films that have appealing stories. It is always story dependent. I produce those films that are entirely dependent on my intuition... when I read it or synopsis that I fall in love with and want to take it further," Karan told IANS.His children were born in February 2017 through surrogacy. He loves spending time with the little ones and sharing posts about them on social media. "She said 'papa'. It's time for my mini meltdown," Karan tweeted on Saturday.Asked about launching his own app, he said: "Dharma Productions (his banner) is very keen on the digital space. I don't want to be an early bird in this zone. "I want to learn from people and then probably enter the digital space in a big way. That's our plan for 2019. This year is all about assessing the scenario."