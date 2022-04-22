Karan Johar Says He Can't Bear Indifference, Reveals How He Deals With Social Media Trolls

Karan Johar may be a beloved filmmaker but he, too, has faced his fair share of trolling. The director-producer also comes under the scanner of audiences and netizens for allegedly promoting nepotism. Now, he has shared how he deals with the negativity. In a talk show, he was asked why he isn’t much active on social media now as before to which he said that he has restricted himself on social media and uses it mostly to promote his movies.

According to ETimes, he said it is a platform where one is leveraging to build a connection with the outside, and that it’s his job.

He added that his filmmaker defines him and he is going to use social media to create awareness about his work. Next, he talked about trolling, which he has to be a part of almost always, despite being lowkey on social media. He revealed that he doesn’t care about the negativity now and focuses on love. “Commenting on my sexuality, commenting on what they believe I am, you know, I’ll be 50 in May and I’m so grateful for so much.” he said. Lastly, he also revealed that he cannon bear indifference.

“Love me, hate me for heaven’s sake don’t be indifferent to me because that’s something that might kill me. Indifference is something that I can bear,” the filmmaker concluded.

On the work front, Karan Johar will be making his comeback as a director with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is currently under shoot. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

