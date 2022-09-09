Karan Johar Says He 'Sugarcoats' Himself As Judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10; Know Why

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa returned for its 10th season on Colors TV. The show once again saw Karan Johar gracing the judging panel alongside Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as a number of celebrities compete under the training and guidance of professional choreographers.

In a recent interview, Karan stated that he tones down his criticism, judgements and comments on the show since the participating celebrities can be highly sensitive at times. “I am much more judgmental than I am allowed to be. Sometimes they have to tell me to calm down on my judgments. Especially when it comes to Jhalak, everyone is a celebrity and thus quite sensitive and vulnerable. I have to sugar-coat myself extra to make my point at times,” the filmmaker told Indian Express.

In particular as the host of his reality show Koffee With Karan and his interviews, Karan is renowned for his candid and frequently direct feedback. However, on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, he is a little more reserved, even when criticising the contestants.

In the television reality competitions that Karan judges, a lot of famous contestants can be seen trying to win over him and perhaps bag a project with him in the future. However, the filmmaker quashed the theory, claiming that the actors are too focused on competing to win. He admitted that he wouldn’t mind if they tried to pitch him for an acting role.

For years, the Dharma boss, who is a Bollywood favourite, has appeared on multiple reality shows on Indian television. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak 10 has been generating a lot of buzz due to its list of well-known celebrity contestants, which includes Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Shilpa Shinde. In addition to Jhalak, Karan can be seen on the Disney+ Hotstar season seven of his show Koffee With Karan. Apart from it, Karan is also gearing up to finish up his next venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

