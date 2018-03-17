GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School

Karan Johar spoke about the incident following a talent show contestant's performance of an act on a 'pansy' man who loved dancing, which left him moved

IANS

Updated:March 17, 2018, 8:42 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Filmmaker Karan Johar says he used to be called 'pansy' in school, but a teacher gave him the courage to face the world.

"The word pansy, which is commonly used for a boy who talks and walks like a girl, was used for me," Karan said during an upcoming episode of India's Next Superstar.

Karan spoke about it following a contestant's performance of an act on a 'pansy' man who loved dancing, which left him moved, read a statement.

"This performance took me back to my childhood days," he said, adding, "I used to dance on girls' songs and my friends used to make fun of me. Upset about this, I went to an elocution teacher at the age of 13 and she said, ‘Why do you want to change the way talk, you're just fine'. That's when I gathered courage to face the world."

"Today if I was still talking like that I wouldn't change it. Even if one of my kids talk or walk like that, I wouldn't change them," added Karan.

